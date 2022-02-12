onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

