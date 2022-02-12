GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 27,531 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.80.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,091 shares of company stock worth $648,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

