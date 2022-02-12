Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($58.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.82) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

DGE opened at GBX 3,717.50 ($50.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,869.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,699.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58). The firm has a market cap of £86.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($11,182.47). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,750.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

