Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,273 ($30.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,309.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

