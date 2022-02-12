EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

