Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.66) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.50) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.14).
LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,910 ($39.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,400.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,520.58.
In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($42.49) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($315,559.62).
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.