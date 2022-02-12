GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,438 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Team were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TISI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Team by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Team by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Team by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Team by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Team by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Team stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $217.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

