Barclays Initiates Coverage on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.77.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.