Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
