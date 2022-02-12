Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 626.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

