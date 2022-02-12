Reginald Seeto Sells 2,550 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

CDNA stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,623,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

