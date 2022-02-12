VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

