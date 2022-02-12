Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.13 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $33.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $39.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,272,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $391.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.00.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

