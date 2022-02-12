Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

