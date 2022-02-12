Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 67.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $92,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

