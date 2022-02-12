Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 178,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

