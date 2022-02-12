Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,300,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.
Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.