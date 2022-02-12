Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,300,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

