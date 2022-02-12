Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.