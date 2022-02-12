Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 84.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CANO. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 in the last three months.

NYSE CANO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

