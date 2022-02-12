Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 88.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

