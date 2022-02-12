Barclays PLC Purchases 10,974 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 338.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $524.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

