eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.97 million, a P/E ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

