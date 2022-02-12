Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $459,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $2,769,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 903,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

