Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 491,472 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.63. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

