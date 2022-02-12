Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.27, but opened at $74.98. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

