Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $330.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.