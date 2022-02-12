Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after buying an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after buying an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $244,544,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.80 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.