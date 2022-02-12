Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 24,711 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 106.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DNMR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $372.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.