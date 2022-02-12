Natixis Has $1.89 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

