Natixis Buys 9,129 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 164.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

