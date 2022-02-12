Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $24.39 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.