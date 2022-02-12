Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.13. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $147.55 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

