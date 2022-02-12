American Century Companies Inc. Invests $222,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 209,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.70 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

