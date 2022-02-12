The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

