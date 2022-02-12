Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $37,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 344,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 343,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.