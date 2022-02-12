Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Flora Growth stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

