James B. Pekarek Sells 15,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AGTI stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

