Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $99.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 51,253 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

