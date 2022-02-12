First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.58.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. First Solar has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 177,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

