China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $33.67

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.67, but opened at $34.72. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.