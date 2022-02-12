China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $33.67

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.67, but opened at $34.72. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

