Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.50. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

