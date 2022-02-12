Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.50. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 150 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.
Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
