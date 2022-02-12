Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.08

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.40. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 3,601 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

