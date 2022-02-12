Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $22.42. Freshworks shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 706 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

