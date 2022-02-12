Oppenheimer Comments on Veru Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veru by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

