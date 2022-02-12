Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report $12.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

