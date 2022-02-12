Macquarie Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $70.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.71.

APPS opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

