Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Increases By 24,883.3%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 24,883.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDJM stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MDJM worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJH stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.