Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Financial Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.38 $18.66 million $1.69 10.99 Citizens $50.70 million 1.99 $7.49 million $1.34 13.43

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Colony Bankcorp and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens 0 1 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.40% 13.14% 1.10% Citizens 14.78% 6.95% 0.53%

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Citizens on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

