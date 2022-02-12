Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.80

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 20590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

APTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

