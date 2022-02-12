Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.80

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 20590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
APTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
