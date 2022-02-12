Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 37,690 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.