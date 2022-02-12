Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 113,607 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vista Outdoor worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

